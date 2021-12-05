Katrina Kaif to marry Vicky Kaushal in ‘private affair’, claims source

The couple will host a celebration for their industry friends at a later date. (IE)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding in Rajasthan next week will be an “intimate ceremony”, a source told Press Trust of India.

Reports of Katrina, 38, dating 33-year-old Vicky have been doing the rounds for a year. But the actors have always been tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The source told Press Trust of India that the festivities would begin with a sangeet and mehendi ceremony, followed by the wedding. The ceremonies will take place between Tuesday and Thursday.

The wedding will be an intimate affair with only immediate family members and close friends in attendance, the source said. The couple will host a celebration for their industry friends at a later date.

Previous reports had suggested that the couple had banned guests from using their mobile phones to take pictures at the wedding. It had also been reported that the guests would be provided individual codes for entry to the wedding venue. The guests will also be asked to sign non-disclosure agreements as the secretive couple try to prevent details of the wedding ceremony from leaking out to the public.

It has been reported that the wedding would take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur.

Sawai Madhopur Collector Rajendra Kishan said a meeting of district officials was organised to discuss the law-and-order arrangements for four days during the wedding.

Keeping the pandemic situation in view, Kishan said directives had been issued for all guests to have both vaccine doses

Kishan said there 120 guests would attend the wedding. Those who have not taken both vaccine doses will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report, he said.

Reports said Katrina and Vicky formalised their legal wedding on Friday. The duo reportedly had a court wedding under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, ahead of their traditional wedding on Thursday.