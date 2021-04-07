  • MORE MARKET STATS

Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19; under home quarantine

April 7, 2021 11:52 AM

Several Bollywood actors – Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Vikrant Massey, Katrik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few weeks.

Katrina Kaif, Bollywood celebs, Covid cases, Akshay Kumar, coronavirus, Covid cases in Maharshtra, Bollywood celsb with covid-19, katrina kaif latest movieKatrina Kaif will be next seen in Sooryavanshi.

Bollywood is turning into a hotbed of Covid-19 infections. After affecting biggies from Aamir Khan to Akshay Kumar, the latest celeb to fall sick due to coronavirus is Katrina Kaif. The actress who entertained her followers with her housekeeping and fitness videos last year during the lockdown, recently informed her fans that she is isolating at her home and asked people who recently came in contact with her to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

The actress has reportedly been shooting for the third franchise of Tiger and recently gave some action shots with a Turkish setting in Mumbai. Both Salman and Katrina were also recently spotted at the Yash Raj studio.

Meanwhile Kaif’s rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal also tested positive a day back. He was shooting for Mr Lele with Bhumi Pednekar where both the actors got Covid infection and went for quarantine slating the shoot. The ‘Surgical Strike’ actor mentioned that he has mild symptoms and is taking medication as prescribed by the doctor.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood actors – Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Vikrant Massey, Katrik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few weeks. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the Covid- second wave contributing to more than 50 per cent of the national cases. The government has also recently announced stricter measures like night curfew, weekend lockdown.

The Covid-19 has affected the entertainment industry in several ways from depriving daily wagers of their livelihood, cinema halls starring at empty seats release being postponed multiple times and shooting getting stalled due to lockdown and actors falling ill. The film distributors union has expressed their concern to CM Uddhav Thackrey and has asked for financial aid for the affected lot.

Katrina Kaif meanwhile, will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s third offering of the cop universe, ‘Sooryavanshi’ opposite Akshay Kumar. She shot for Excel Entertainment’s horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ also starring Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi earlier this year.

