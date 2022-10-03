Katrina Kaif is all set to play a ghost in Phone Booth; Know more here

Have you ever imagined someone as ethereal and appealing like Katrina Kaif to be a ghost? Yes, you read it right! The actress has been roped in by Excel Entertainment to feature in their highly-anticipated horror-comedy Phone Booth, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar.

While the movie’s first look featuring Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan has piqued curiosity amongst the audience for its unusual casting, the announcement became talk of the town over people speculating about the movie genre. After several rumours doing the rounds, it is now clear that that Phone Booth is a fun-filled horror comedy.

Phone Bhoot is undoubtedly a film that has been the talk of the town for a long time. While the audience is very known of the story and other information about the film, the big question that has been taking over was about its Ghost character. While we have seen Katrina essaying many glamorous characters in her vibrant filmography, this time she will be seen playing the character of Ghost for the first time in the film. As the film is slated to release this Diwali season, it would be exciting to see Katrina playing such a different role on the screen.

Being one of the biggest female superstars in Bollywood, Katrina coming as a ghost with her distinctive charm would be a treat to watch in the film. Phone Bhoot will also mark Kartina’s first film after her marriage. Moreover, the recently revealed video on the internet also captured a great time the cast is having on the sets which has raised the excitement of the audience to see this trio together in the film.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.