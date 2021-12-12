Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dropping wedding goals, one post at a time! Mehendi pics from Fort Balwara out and we are star-struck!!

Mehendi Ta Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar”, said both their posts

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have left netizens all swayed with their wedding pictures. After keeping fans and media away from the wedding celebrations that took place last week at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district, the newly -weds are dropping wedding pictures one celebration at a time.

The Mehendi and sangeet celebration pictures just dropped and the lovebirds look ethereal. While Katrina can be seen donning a lehenga in green and orange heavily embellished with golden zardozi patterns, and assembling it with heavy jewellery and aa golden mathapatti and a yellow dupatta. Vicky is wearing a pale green kurta teamed with a jacket in floral patterns.

“Mehendi Ta Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar”, said both their posts. Sunny Kaushal, Isabella Kaif, Sharvari Wagh can also be seen in some of the sangeet pictures. In one of the pictures Katrina can be seen breaking a leg with father-in-law Sunny Kaushal.

In another adorable picture shared by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Vicky can be seen resting on Katrina’s lap as mehendi artists decorate her hand.

For the Mehendi ceremony, nearly 20 kg of “organic mehendi” powder reportedly has been supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan’s Pali district. Apart from the mehendi powder, 400 pieces of mehendi cones have also been sent for the couple’s wedding, scheduled to take place at hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawaimadhopur, Rajasthan. Sojat is famous for mehendi cultivation.

Noted playback singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, were also spotted arriving at Jaipur earlier today and reportedly performed at the wedding apart from folk performances by local artists.

The luxurious property was lit up in bright yellow lights for the wedding celebration as fire crackers bursted with light and sound in play. Elaborate security arrangements were in place in and around the hotel.