Kate Winslet struggled with ‘ridiculous’ 12-hour shifts in ‘Steve Jobs’

Kate Winslet struggled with the long hectic hours which she had to put in while shooting the upcoming Steve Jobs biopic.

The 39-year-old Kate Winslet said that she moaned to one of the crew members on set because of the ‘ridiculous’ 12-hour shifts which she and her co-star Michael Fassbender had to put in, The Mirror reports.

Winslet said that they filmed in a functioning opera house, adding that they had to start at midnight and film until midday, which was pretty gross.

‘Steve Jobs,’ directed by Danny Boyle, is set to hit the theaters this month.