Kartik Aaryan’s new song ‘Gujju Pataka’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha is entry song for grooms this wedding season

After treating the audience with two romantic melodies, ‘Naseeb Se’ and ‘Aaj Ke Baad’, the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha dropped the teaser of its next which is a total upbeat dance number, ‘Gujju Pataka’ on Thursday, and now finally the song is here to set all the Dhamaakedaar vibes. The Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures production has shot the song extensively in just four days with grand setups of four weddings as showcased in the song.

Kartik is seen in four different get ups of a groom which makes you wonder what more is in the store with this movie. As the teaser of ‘Gujju Pataka’ introduced the audience to all the Dulhe Ki entry vibes, the song is everything that has set a perfect celebration mood. Watching Kartik Aaryan with his electrifying dance moves, unbeatable swag with grand celebration visuals definitely says it all that yet another chartbuster song from the blockbuster album of Satyaprem Ki Katha is on its way.

Also Read Vijay Varma confirms that he is dating his Lust Stories 2 co-star Tamannaah Bhatia

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.