scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Kartik Aaryan’s new song ‘Gujju Pataka’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha is entry song for grooms this wedding season

Kartik is seen in four different get ups of a groom which makes you wonder what more is in the store with this movie.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Satyaprem Ki Katha, Satyaprem Ki Katha news, Satyaprem Ki Katha actors, Satyaprem Ki Katha Kartik Aaryan, Satyaprem Ki Katha Kiara Advani, Satyaprem Ki Katha new song released, Satyaprem Ki Katha Gujju Pataka, Satyaprem Ki Katha Naseeb Se, Satyaprem Ki Katha Ajab Ke Baad, Meet Bros
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. (Image/YouTube/T-Series)

After treating the audience with two romantic melodies, ‘Naseeb Se’ and ‘Aaj Ke Baad’, the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha dropped the teaser of its next which is a total upbeat dance number, ‘Gujju Pataka’ on Thursday, and now finally the song is here to set all the Dhamaakedaar vibes. The Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures production has shot the song extensively in just four days with grand setups of four weddings as showcased in the song.

Kartik is seen in four different get ups of a groom which makes you wonder what more is in the store with this movie. As the teaser of ‘Gujju Pataka’ introduced the audience to all the Dulhe Ki entry vibes, the song is everything that has set a perfect celebration mood. Watching Kartik Aaryan with his electrifying dance moves, unbeatable swag with grand celebration visuals definitely says it all that yet another chartbuster song from the blockbuster album of Satyaprem Ki Katha is on its way.

Also Read

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

More Stories on
Kartik Aaryan

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 18:34 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS