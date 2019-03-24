Pati Patni Aur Woh to clash with Panipat in December!

The Kartik Aaryan starrer is a modern take on the 1978 classic of the same name.

And here comes yet another box office clash! Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar is all set to release on December 6, 2019; on the same date as Arjun Kapoor’s ambitious project Panipat. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh just tweeted the announcement stating, “Release date confirmed… #PatiPatniAurWoh – starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey – to release on 6 Dec 2019… Directed by Mudassar Aziz… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Renu Chopra and Juno Chopra.”

While it’s obvious for films to clash at the box office considering the number of releases in a year and not every film can enjoy a solo release. But having said that, it’ll be interesting to see Kartik and Arjun taking on each other for the first time, as far as the number game is concerned. Where Kartik is a massy hero as rightly labelled by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Arjun’s Panipat is anticipated to be his game-changing film considering the amount of hard-core prep he’s put into ace the role of a warrior. Also, this is going to be Arjun’s first-period film so fans are all the more looking forward to watching him in this never-seen-before avatar. But now with Kartik arriving on the same release day with Pati Patni Aur Woh, do you think Arjun’s Panipat will lose out on the audience or will it be a win-win situation for both the actors given that they both are offering different genres?

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Release date confirmed… #PatiPatniAurWoh – starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey – to release on 6 Dec 2019… Directed by Mudassar Aziz… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Renu Chopra and Juno Chopra. pic.twitter.com/n4cZYm9I4a — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2019

Directed by Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film who has previously directed Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama with the same title, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The film revolves around Ranjeet (Sanjeev), who has a son with his wife Sharda (Vidya) but has a soft corner for his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).