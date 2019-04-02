‘Kartik Aaryan’ the proud big brother, shares a sweet message for sister who has completed MBBS degree

Kartik Aaryan with his sister. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan, who is presently busy shooting for his next with Sara Ali Khan, recently took time out to post a special message for his younger sister on social media. It so happened that Kartik’s little sister recently gave the 28-year-old actor and their family not one but two reasons to celebrate.

The Luka Chuppi actor took to Instagram to wish his sister Kritika Tiwari a happy birthday and also congratulate her for graduating from her medical school. Sharing a series of photos of his sister, Kartik wrote a heartfelt caption on the photo-sharing platform.

He also mentioned that he couldn’t become a doctor himself but his sister fulfilled their parents’ dream by becoming one. Check out the post below.

Kartik Aryan’s Tweet:

Happy Birthday ‘Doctor’ Kittu ????

Double celebration for us in d family as u hold ur MBBS degree today????????‍????

Mummy-Papa ka sapna poora hua..Main na sahi, tum toh Doctor bani ???? So so proud of u n sorry my little sister for not being able to be wid u on ur special day.

Love u a lot ❤ pic.twitter.com/A1SVTN8H3D — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 1, 2019

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor wrote, “Wish you a very Happy Birthday ‘Doctor’ Kittu and it’s a double celebration for us in the family as you hold your MBBS degree today Mummy-Papa ka sapna poora hua… main na sahi, tum toh Doctor bani @dr.kiki_ So so proud of you and sorry my little sister for not being able to be with you on your special day… Love you a lot.”

Adorable, isn’t it? On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi, which managed to do decent business at the box office. He would next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next yet-untitled directorial venture, which according to rumors is a sequel to the 2009 movie Love Aaj Kal. The movie is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

He would also be seen alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is a remake of the 1978 movie which had starred Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjeeta Kaur, and Vidya Sinha. Directed by Mudassar Aziz of Happy Bhag Jayegi fame and jointly produced by Juno Chopra, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Abhay Chopra, the film is slated for a December 6, 2019 release.