Kartik Aaryan looks intense in the poster of his romantic thriller Freddy; Check here

Kartik Aaryan on Friday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming romantic thriller Freddy. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Slow And Steady Wins The Race 🙂 Be ready to enter the world of #Freddy 🖤 First look Aa raha hai 🐢” In the poster, a tortoise can be seen with a denture and a red rose.

Minutes later, Kartik Aaryan posted another look poster and wrote, “Dr Freddy Ginwala Appointments opening soon.” Kartik can be seen holding a set of dentures in his gloved hands, with a hint of blood. He looks intense and mysterious.

Freddy will be released soon on Disney+ Hotstar. While details of the release have been kept under wraps, the streaming giant made the announcement with a stunning monochrome photo of the actor.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will show Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avatar. The film also stars Alaya F.