Freddy first look: Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer will have a digital release on a popular OTT giant. But before this, the actor shared his first look and wrote, “Dr Freddy Ginwala, Appointments opening soon #Freddy.”

Written by Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan looks intense in the poster of his romantic thriller Freddy; Check here
Kartik Aaryan in Freddy

Kartik Aaryan on Friday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming romantic thriller Freddy. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Slow And Steady Wins The Race 🙂 Be ready to enter the world of #Freddy 🖤 First look Aa raha hai 🐢” In the poster, a tortoise can be seen with a denture and a red rose.

Minutes later, Kartik Aaryan posted another look poster and wrote, “Dr Freddy Ginwala Appointments opening soon.” Kartik can be seen holding a set of dentures in his gloved hands, with a hint of blood. He looks intense and mysterious. 

Freddy will be released soon on Disney+ Hotstar. While details of the release have been kept under wraps, the streaming giant made the announcement with a stunning monochrome photo of the actor.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will show Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avatar. The film also stars Alaya F. 

