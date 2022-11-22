Happy Birthday to the ‘Newsmaker’ of the year, Kartik Aaryan

Starting the year with the most eye grabbing and relentless promotions in recent times, Kartik Aaryan was everywhere ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and so was his name as he travelled without sleep from one city to another and it all paid off as he gave the biggest blockbuster from Bollywood of the year.

Managed to bring audience to theatres

He did what many big names and others couldn’t do – He managed to pull the masses back into the theaters after the pandemic grossing over Rs 250 crores worldwide and has constantly been in the news every other week or day.

Relatablility

Whether it be announcing a new film or being announced as the face of a new brand, Kartik has made headlines for everything this year, from his dapper presence at award functions to winning hearts with his relatability as recently, a video of him travelling in economy class had gone viral or like when he is seen eating at his favourite local Chinese food at an outlet near his house.

Gen Z star

The actor also became popular amongst kids for his character Rooh Baba which was also later adapted into a comic which did make for as big a news as it sounds. It seems that Kartik Aaryan is the most talked about person in the industry and amongst his fans. From Zig Zag steps to Chopper steps, he has proven a trendsetter on social media too.

An actor who is loved by everyone

His fandom or ‘fanception’ as he calls it, is another reason this fan-made superstar is the go-to face for news these days. From celebrating the festival of Kartik Purnima in his name, to making him trend on social media platforms from time to time, and the craze to meet him has been they are doing it all for this heartthrob.

Upcoming films

While he has been flying in and out of the city for his multiple film shoots like Satyaprem Ki Katha and Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan is also gearing up for the release of his next, Freddy on December 2. He will also be seen in Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.