Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon-starrer to beat Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi earned an impressive Rs 10.08 crore on its second day at the box office. The movie, which minted Rs 8.01 crore on its first day, has gained momentum on Saturday. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 18.09 crore. If the film continued in its momentum, it is expected to exceed the weekend collection of film’s male lead Kartik Aryan’s earlier films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Trade Analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote about the film on his official twitter handle and said, “#LukaChuppi zooms upwards on Day 2… Another strong day [Day 3] will place it in a comfortable position due to the controlled costs… Will cross *opening weekend* biz of #SKTKS [₹ 26.57 cr] and #PKP2 [₹ 22.75 cr]… Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 18.09 cr. India biz.”

READ ALSO | Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection Day 1: Good public review hand Kartik Aryan his biggest opener

Released on March 01, the film is seen as a new milestone for Kartik’s career as Luka Chuppi is his biggest opener so far.

It seems that this film has managed to impress the audience and is is being said that the weekend will help the film get a good collection at the box office.

The film of the romantic comedy genre has also manage to surpass 2018’s blockbuster films such as Stree, Raazi and Badhaai Ho, as per trade analyst Adarsh.

The film is a story about a live-in couple played by Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and also stars actors such as Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak among others. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Cinematographer-turned-director Laxma Utekar who has been a cinematographer for films such as Dear Zindagi, English Vinglish, 102 Not Out and Hindi Medium.