Kartik Aaryan is charging Rs 20 crores for Shehzada; Here’s how much Kriti Sanon and other actors are earning for the film

After proving his mettle as an actor in 2022 with two of the most successful films – Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Freddy – Kartik Aaryan is all set to add a few more crores to his massive net worth with his upcoming film Shehzada that will feature Kartik Aaryan in a full-fledged action role.

For the unversed, Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik Aaryan has also donned the producer’s cap for Shehzada which is releasing on February 17. The Telugu version was released in 2020 and it went on to become a hit at the box office.

Here’s a look at how much Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and others are getting paid for their roles in Shehzada:

Kartik Aaryan

As per Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan is charging approximately Rs 20 crores for his role in the film. The actor will be seen in a double role in the Rohit Dhawan film.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon who is playing the role of Jia Sengupta has charged Rs 5 crores for the film, showbizgalore reported.

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal, who is playing a supporting role in Shehzada has taken home Rs 2 crores for the film.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala has charged Rs 1 crore for Shehzada.

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy is taking home Rs 1.5 crores as his fee for Shehzada.