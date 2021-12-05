Kartik Aaryan finally breaks silence on his exit from Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’

‘Not part of Bollywood camps, here for talent’, Kartik Aaryan on Dostana 2 exit

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s latest release Dhamaka received rave reviews from movie critics, and his performance as a TV journalist was applauded. The actor who already has his plate full with movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa2, Freddy, and Shehzada, recently broke his silence on leaving Dostana 2 the Karan Johar clan controversy. It is reported that the actor had already shot a few scenes for Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor before it was announced that his part would be recast.

At Agenda AajTak 2021, when Kartik was asked about the entire episode of his exit from the film, he said that he has reached where he is because of his ‘talent’ and is not part of any “Bollywood camps” and will continue to do the same in future.

Dostana 2, a sequel to Priyanka Chopra- John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer rom-com was announced in 2019. BTS pictures of the shoot were shared in social media as well. But the shoot scheduled for 2020 had to be stalled due to the Covid pandemic. However, before the production house could start filming again, rumours were abuzz that the actor had a fallout with Karan Johar and might be pulled out of the project.

Soon a statement was issued by Dharma productions that said that the Collin D’Cunha film will be recast for Kartik Aaryan’s role and due to professional circumstances both the parties have decided to maintain dignified silence. A source close to Dharma told Indian Express that Kartik has walked out due to ‘creative differences’. There hasn’t been an update about the new casting since.

Kartik has earlier confessed in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan that he is only worried about his family who are affected in the process/controversies.