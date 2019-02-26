Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh to release in 2020! All the details here!

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, Pati Patni Aur Woh will be released on January 10, 2020. Directed by Mudassir Aziz, the film is the official remake of Sanjeev Kumar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978).

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday will feature in the remake of 1978 BR Chopra classic Pati Patni Aur Woh (Source: Instagram)

The release date of the Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh has been locked. The modern-day rendition of the BR Chopra-directed 1978 comedy will hit the screens on January 10 next year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter on Monday evening.

The original film followed the story of Ranjeet Chaddha (Sanjeev Kumar), a middle-aged man who is two-timing his wife (Vidya Sinha) with his secretary Nirmala Deshpande (Ranjeeta Kaur). The new film will be directed by Mudassar Aziz of Happy Bhag Jayegi fame. It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

Pati Patni Aur Woh became the centre of controversies when Taapsee Pannu claimed that she was dropped from the film without being notified by the makers. In their defence, the makers said that Taapsee had not been finalised for the role and that they were trying several other actresses. She was ‘replaced’ by Ananya.

Interestingly, Pati Patni Aur Woh will release next year around the same time when Uri: The Surgical Strike hit the screens this year. The producers in Bollywood are not very fond of the release slot in question as it has proved to be anything but lucrative in the past few years. The phenomenal success of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer, however, has broken the myth and seems to have encouraged the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh to release their film during this period.

