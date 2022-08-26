Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha to release on this date; details here

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit the theatres countrywide on June 29, 2023, the makers announced on Friday. Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the film’s release date in a post on Twitter.

“Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023 #SajidNadiadwala #SatyapremKiKatha” read the tweet.

Billed as a “soulful musical love saga”, the film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will bring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani together for the second time. The two gained love and appreciation from the audience and the critics for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film earned Rs 260.75 crores at the worldwide box office.

Earlier on Kiara Advani’s birthday, Kartik Aaryan announced that the film Satyanarayan Ki Katha is renamed to Satyaprem Ki Katha. Along with this, Kartik also shared the first look picture from the film.

After receiving backlash, the director issued a statement that read, “A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film Satyanarayan ki Katha to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that’s purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans.”

Satya Prem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.

On the work front, Kiara Advani also has Govinda Mera Naam in her kitty alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. While Kartik Aaryan has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, and Dostana.

With PTI inputs