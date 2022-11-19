Kartik Aaryan: An actor who is ruling Bollywood and the universe of brand

Superstar of the year, Kartik Aaryan has had a mega-successful year with his Bollywood reviving release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. While the film was the first to pull the crowds back into the theaters from B-town, it also cemented the heartthrob in the league of top A-listers and as a true superstar. While Kartik has had multiple film announcements, he has also established himself as one the best and biggest brand faces in India, as he announced 5 new brands within 6 months post the release, alone.

From films to brand announcements, he has been unstoppable this year, especially after the mega success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 very recently, he came on board for ‘Superdry’, one of the biggest apparel brands globally, for which he will be the face from India. Besides this huge feat, he has been announcing associations as ambassadors for many more brands, one after the other as he has revealed most within a period of past one month alone in addition to his 12 existing brands as an endorser, taking his total tally of brands to 17. These include ‘Nestle’ for Munch Max, ‘Wow Skin Science’, ‘Lava Mobiles’ (India’s homegrown smartphone brand), and also the leading player of luggage brands, ‘Skybags’. Kartik’s popularity amongst the youth is undeniable and his fandom has been on the rise ever since he first made his debut. Since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a lot of kids and family audiences have added to his fandom. He is currently the leading icon for youth from Bollywood.

On the work front, his upcoming next, ‘Freddy’ is all set to hit your digital screens from 2nd December while its theme track, Kaala Jaadu is busy winning hearts as it became the Most Viewed Video within 24 hours of its drop. He is busy shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Rajkot and will also be seen in Shehzada, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.