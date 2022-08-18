Karthikeya 2: Here’s when and how you can watch Nikhil Siddhartha’s film on the OTT platform

Nikhil Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2 is creating a box office storm, particularly the Hindi version of the movie. It is giving tough competition to the recently released big-ticket films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. It might also impact Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Dobaaraa. As per reports, Karthikeya 2 is replacing Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan shows in the theatres. If we go by leading trade analyst, then the exhibitors are opting to showcase Karthikeya 2 over Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa.

Karthikeya 2 is the sequel to Chandoo Mondeti’s superhit 2014 movie of the same name. The film also features Anupam Kher, Anupama Parameswaran, Srinivas Reddy, Viva Harsha, and Aditya Menon in pivotal roles.

Karthikeya 2, produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory, was released on August 13, 2022, in theatres.

When is it releasing on the OTT platform?

If you are waiting to watch the film on the OTT platform, then you might have to wait longer. Karthikeya 2 will not be available for streaming on OTT platforms up until six weeks from its release date. According to tracktollywood.com, the OTT rights of the film have been acquired by studio giant ZEE5 at a whopping price.

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal. With cinematography by Karthik Ghattamaneni and music by Kaala Bhairava, the film has been receiving amazing reviews.

Box office details:

Karthikeya 2 opened with just 50 shows on its opening day in Hindi belts, however, the reception and occupancy of the film increased to 1500+ shows by Tuesday. The Hindi version of the film has managed to collect Rs 1.45 crore. Karthikeya 2 saw an unprecedented growth of around 300 per cent on August 15. While the film collected Rs 7 lakh on the first day and Rs 28 lakh on the second day of release, its third-day biz jumped to Rs 1.10 crore. The movie crossed $500k mark overseas and is running to packed houses in USA and Canada.