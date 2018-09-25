Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh starrer ‘Dev’ shooting cancelled in Kulu Manali, check latest update

Directed by Rajath Ravishankar, the much anticipated Actor Karthi-Rakul Preet Singh action thriller ‘Dev’ was scheduled to be released in December this year. (Facebook)

Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh’s action thriller ‘Dev’ ran into some unexpected difficulties while shooting in Kulu Manali. The shooting of the Tamil film had to be cancelled due to floods and landslides in Manali. The latest update regarding the movie crew came in from actor Karthi, who had tweeted this morning, “Few of us came back to Chennai last night. The director, cameraman and the crew are still in Manali, but they are safe.” The actor also mentions in the tweet that they will return once the power is restored and the situation on the road comes back to normal.

Directed by Rajath Ravishankar, the much anticipated Karthi-Rakul Preet Singh action thriller ‘Dev’ was scheduled to be released in December this year. Harris Jayaraj is composing the music and the producer is ‘Prince Pictures’. The star cast of ‘Dev’ includes Prakash Raj, veteran actor Karthik, Ramya Krishnan, Amrudha and others.

Few of us came back to Chennai last night. Director, Cameraman and crew are still in Manali but they are safe. Since there is no power and roads are cut off they will come down after a day. Hope rain stops soon! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) September 25, 2018

#Dev shooting cancelled! @Karthi_Offl – @Rakulpreet action adventure thriller being shot in #KuluManali has been cancelled “due to incessant landslides and flash floods” in that area. 140 crew members were stranded and ₹1.5 Cr loss for Producer #Lakshman of #PrincePictures pic.twitter.com/8yebyV7wA4 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 24, 2018

. @Karthi_Offl #Dev crew affected due 2 #HimachalRains causing landslides, floods n more damage.Nearly140 crewmembers got alienated on mountain top without communication.Even food seems to b an issue there.Will minimum 28hrs to clear road fr them to come down. @PrincePictures_ pic.twitter.com/cQHiXh5jQc — Johnson PRO (@johnsoncinepro) September 24, 2018

In their last movie ‘Theeran Adhigaram Ondru’ which was directed by H Vinoth, Karthi and Rakul Preet struck box office success. The film is said to be one of Tamil cinema’s finest cop stories in recent times and it won praise for not being the usual cop story. The movie also struck a chord with audiences as it was well-made and thoroughly-researched on how organised crimes are taking place with gangs coming in from other states. For instance, in this film, the series of horrifying midnight massacres and attacks are part of a highly networked group of criminals coming from the remotest areas of other states, where they return to lead normal lives after every massacre they commit. The difficulties in tracing inter-state criminals pose bigger challenges for cops as the state police may not always co-operate in the right spirit and it is not easy to earn the trust of the local police without having any previous interactions or successful operations together.

In ‘Theeran Adhigaram Ondru’, Rakul Preet Singh won hearts as the ‘Tamizh ponnu’ (Tamil girl) and the two actors shared a good rapport, which is one more reason for fans to look forward to watching them in ‘Dev’ again. For fans of both actors, ‘Dev’ is a highly anticipated adventure thriller starring Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh once again.