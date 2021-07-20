Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share poster for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Film Director has resumed shooting of the film in Puducherry after the delay in production due to the second wave of COVID-19 (Photo: Twitter/ Actor Karthi)

Actor Karthi on Monday took to micro blogging site Twitter and shared the poster for upcoming period drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. The actor confirmed that the movie will be released in two parts. The first part of the epic fantasy drama will be released next year (2022). “The golden era comes to life!” the actor wrote as he shared the news on Twitter with his fans alongwith movie’s poster.

The movie, Ponniyin Selvan, is about the story of Arulmozhi Varman, who eventually became Raja Raja Chola I. The king built the beautiful Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur which is one of the largest temples in India. If sources are to be believed, a major part of the film’s budget is being used to recreate majestic temples built during that period. The film shoot is not allowed inside temples in Tamil Nadu. Award-winning art designer Thota Tharani will be taking care of the set up while Oscar-winner AR Rahman will take care of the film’s score.

Film Director has resumed shooting of the film in Puducherry after the delay in production due to the second wave of COVID-19. Large portion of the film has already been shot in Thailand and Hyderabad. The film is expected to complete the production part by August this year if everything goes as per the plans, confirmed the director.

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, taking to Instagram, shared an update on the filmmaker’s upcoming project. The actress shared the first poster of the period drama Ponniyin Selvan on her official Instagram page with the caption: “”The golden era comes to life. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1.” The actor and the ace filmmaker had earlier worked together for various films in the past such as Guru, Raavan, Iruvar among others.

Produced by Lyca Productions Actor Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others will be seen playing prominent roles in the movie .