Karnataka Hijab Row: Former actor Zaira Wasim voices her opinion, says hijab isn’t a choice, but an obligation in Islam

Karnataka Hijab Row: Former actor Zaira Wasim is the latest one to voice her opinion on the ongoing hijab issue in Karnataka. Wasim took to her Instagram and shared a long post criticising the ban on hijab in Karnataka schools. In the long post, the actor went on writing that hijab is not a choice but an obligation in Islam.

Her Instagram post read: “I, as a woman who wears the hijab, with gratitude and humility, resent and resist this entire system where women are being stopped and harassed for merely carrying out a religious commitment.” She added that systems that force Muslim women to choose between hijab and education, are unjust. “Stacking this bias against Muslim women and setting up systems where they should have to decide between education and hijab or to give up either is an absolute injustice. You’re attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticising them while they’re imprisoned in what you’ve constructed.”

Zaira further noted that this issue was taking place under the facade of empowerment. “On top of all this, building a façade that all this is being done in the name of empowerment is even worse when it is quite exactly the opposite of that. Sad.”

The ongoing hijab controversy drew reactions from many celebrities across the globe, latest one being supermodel Bella Hadid. Taking to her Instagram, the supermodel shared her views on hijab ban around the world including India.

“It’s not your job to tell women whether or not they can STUDY or PLAY SPORTS, ESPECIALLY when it is pertaining to their faith and safety,” wrote the supermodel.

”In other forms of discrimination: I urge France, India, Quebec, Belgium, and any other countries in the world who are discriminatory against Muslim women, to rethink what decisions you have made or are trying to make in the future about a body that is not yours. It’s not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety,” she further added.

The hijab row began earlier in January when six female Muslim students at Government PU College said they were forbidden from entering their college because of hijab. This led to the protest against the college authorities, which quickly turned into a worldwide debate drawing reactions from celebrities and politicians across the globe. The matter is currently in the Karnataka High Court.