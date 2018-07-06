Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone trailer out, provides insight into actress’ life

Sunny Leone plays herself in Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. (Source: YouTube)

Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone trailer was released on Friday afternoon and has been received well by the audience. The web series is set to release on July 16 and is the biopic of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone showing her journey from a girl-next-door to a Bollywood star. The trailer gives us an insight into the actor’s life. It starts with a green room shot where Sunny Leone appears to be preparing for an interview.

She is introduced as an actress who is very much loved in India but is also subjected to equal hatred. The scene then shifts to her childhood – she was born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra to Indian immigrants in Canada.

The trailer gives an idea of the financial difficulties faced by her when she was a child. It also offers a depiction of Sunny Leone’s bond with her brother Sundeep. The two-and-a-half minute trailer ends with the actor’s controversial interview of 2016 which was criticised for being sexist in nature and the interviewer was condemned for his choice of words.

Watch Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone trailer here –

The trailer also touches on the part of her life where Sunny Leone was selected for a photo shoot for Penthouse magazine. The magazine had selected her in March 2001 at the age of 19 which was also her first photo shoot.

Sunny plays herself in the series and Rysa Saujani, 14, essays her younger version.

The trailer was shared on Twitter by the actress herself. “Hey everyone…here is the trailer to #KarenjitKaur #KarenjitKaurOnZEE5 cant fully explain how I feel but scared and excited pretty much sum it up,” she tweeted.

Talking about her biopic in a recent interview, the actress had said that initially she wasn’t sure but started getting interested when she began to hear what the makers wanted. “Initially, my answer (to make a show on her life) was that I wasn’t sure. But once I started hearing about what the director and the production house wanted, I started having an interest in it,” she had said.