Kareena Kapoor Khan turns in to a snake and Anil Kapoor in to a bear for Netflix’s Mowgli

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 7:01 PM

Netflix's upcoming series, based on colonial India's legend of a boy raised by wolves, has got a starry lineup.

Mowgli, Jungle Book, Netflix, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Andy SerkisIt would be interesting to hear Kareena’s voice for python who wants to make a meal of Mowgli. In Disney’s 2016 Jungle Book movie, Priyanka Chopra dubbed for Kaa.

Hollywood Director Andy Serkis’ take of Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book has got a Bollywood twist in its Hindi version.

Netflix’s upcoming series, based on colonial India’s legend of a boy raised by wolves, has got a starry lineup. Top Bollywood stars will lend their voices to much loved and feared characters of one of the most awaited drama series premiering December 7 on Netflix.

Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit will be Nisha, the she-wolf who raised Mowgli as her own. Coincidentally, Madhuri Dixit’s character name in 90s blockbuster movie ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ was also Nisha.

Madhuri Dixit’s co-star in many of her hits from 90s era, Anil Kapoor is Baloo the bear. Tweeting about the announcement, Kapoor wrote: Bringing the ‘bear necessities’ to Mowgli as Baloo, the tenacious mentor.

Shere Khan, the fierce tiger and the chief protagonist, will be voiced by Jackie Shroff. Shroff has featured in many of Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit hits like Ram Lakhan.

Jackie Shroff shared a still from the film on his Instagram feed and wrote, ‘Was an absolute privilege and total blast to dub for this character!! I AM Shere Khan!Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on Netflix Dec 7 @netflix_in.’

Abhishek Bachchan will be the caring and responsible Jaguar Bagheera. Junior Bachchan took, on his Instagram feed, posted this with a caption, ‘So happy to be a part of a story I have always loved. He is ready to do whatever it takes to keep Mowgli alive. Wait for Bagheera in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle on @netflix_in Dec 7.’

Bachchan’s debut film partner and Bollywood ‘royalty’ Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the slippery python Kaa. It would be interesting to hear Kareena’s voice for python who wants to make a meal of Mowgli. In Disney’s 2016 Jungle Book movie, Priyanka Chopra dubbed for Kaa in its Hindi version.

Watch Mowgli trailer here:

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kareena Kapoor Khan turns in to a snake and Anil Kapoor in to a bear for Netflix’s Mowgli
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition