Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture with new born

Updated: Mar 08, 2021 1:02 PM

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared the first picture of her second child, a baby boy, to mark International Women's Day. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their child on February 21.

kareena kapoor, kareena kapoor son picThe 40-year-old actor delivered her first child, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. (Photo source: IE)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared the first picture of her second child, a baby boy, to mark International Women's Day. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their child on February 21.

The actor posted a black-and-white photograph with her baby on Instagram. “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy women’s day my loves,” she captioned the picture. Kareena and Saif had managed to dodge the paparazzi — waiting to get the first glimpse of the child — when the former was discharged from the hospital last month.

The actor posted a black-and-white photograph with her baby on Instagram. “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy women’s day my loves,” she captioned the picture. (Photo source: Instagram)

The 40-year-old actor delivered her first child, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. The four-year-old toddler is an Internet sensation and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in superstar Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

