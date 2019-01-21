Kareena Kapoor Khan denies joining politics: My focus will only be movies

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 9:26 PM

The 38-year-old actor said making movies are and will always be her priority and she has no plans to join politics.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lok Sabha elections, lok sabha polls 2019, Bhopal, congress, Kamal Nath, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, bjp, congress“There is no truth to these reports. I have not been approached for this whatsoever. My focus is and only will be movies,” Kareena said in a statement. (IE)

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday quashed the reports claiming that she will be contesting for Lok Sabha elections for Congress from Bhopal. The 38-year-old actor said making movies are and will always be her priority and she has no plans to join politics. “There is no truth to these reports. I have not been approached for this whatsoever. My focus is and only will be movies,” Kareena said in a statement. According to the reports, in a letter written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, corporator Yogendra Singh Chauhan claimed the actor would be the most suitable candidate to defeat the BJP from the Bhopal seat.

Also read: Uri Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal’s film collects over Rs 17 crore, becomes Bollywood’s first Rs 100 cr film of 2019

The reports also claimed that Chauhan was seeking an appointment with Chief Minister Kamal Nath to convince him to give Kareena a party ticket. Kareena is the wife of actor Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of former Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, scion of the erstwhile Bhopal state. Pataudi had also contested elections from Bhopal in 1991 but had lost.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kareena Kapoor Khan denies joining politics: My focus will only be movies
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition