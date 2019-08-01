Karan Johar’s witty reply to Netflix is winning the internet

Karan Johar is among one of the known producers of Bollywood.

Among one the most talked-about Bollywood’s personalities, director and producer, Karan Johar, on Thursday won the internet with his wit and humour. Karan Johar, who is also referred to as KJo, replied to Netflix India on Twitter which was seeking permission to use a phrase from his movie. Karan asked them not to do it. The conversation between Karan Johar and Netflix India started when Netflix tweeted about an upcoming horror film to be directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. The film which has been named Ghost Stories will get into production from August 2019, according to reports.

In a tweet, Netflix India tagged Karan Johar and sought permission to name the upcoming series on one of Karan Johar’s famous Bollywood work. “Karan Johar, can we call it Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghosts? Please, Karan, please?” wrote Netflix India. Replying to which the director and producer gave a very witty and humorous reply and wrote “Please can you NOT” with a die-hard laughing emoji. This reply left the internet laughing too.

Singer and performer, Sophie Choudry, reply on the same tweet wrote: “Actually since ghosts live forever ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’ is more apt @NetflixIndia.”

READ : Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar’s powerful tribute to the spirit of womanhood in ‘Yeh Sindoor’ promo; watch video

There are unconfirmed reports that Karan Johar has recently bought the Hindi remake rights of the Telugu film ‘Dear Comrade’ which features Vijay Deverakonda, for a whopping amount of Rs 6.2 crore even before the release of the film. Though in a tweet he mentioned that he will be producing the movie under his production banner Dharma Productions. He didn’t reveal the amount he paid for buying the rights to remake the movie in Hindi. Also, Karan has displayed his wit and humour earlier in his TV chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’.

Karan Johar is busy with the production of his upcoming movie ‘Takht’ which is an historical-drama and is set to feature big names including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.