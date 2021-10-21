Karan Johar’s passion project ‘Takht’ is on, director refutes rumours of shelving the film

Drawing clear lines between the 'Rocky Aur Rani' and Takht, Johar said that the former was his excitement project whereas the latter reserved a special place in his heart and was his passion project.

Putting an end to hearsay and rumours, Director-Producer Karan Johar has said that his dream project Takht has not been shelved and only been delayed due to a number of reasons. Johar who is one of the most powerful producers of the Hindi film industry and a renowned director had announced the launch of the period drama Takht in August 2019. The film was supposed to begin shooting soon but got delayed for a long time due to a number of reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Express reported.

A couple of reports had also indicated that the project has been permanently shelved by Johar. However, Johar in his latest remarks said that the project would continue post the completion of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.’ Johar was speaking in an interview he gave to Film Companion where he disclosed that he had spent more than two years on Takht and would start its shoot just after ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.’

Studded with megastars and eminent names from the Hindi film industry, Takht was supposed to go on the floors in April 2020 but the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in the same month postponed its shoot. The film has veteran actor Anil Kapoor, firebrand Ranveer Singh, actresses Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor among others. Explaining the reason for the delay in the shoot of the film even after Covid-19 conditions got relaxed, Johar said that the film had a humongous set with a daily requirement of thousands of people which was not deemed possible in the aftermath of the Covid-19 successive waves.

While Johar has closely guarded the plotline of the film for long, he gave a glimpse about the theme of the film in the same interview. Johar disclosed that the film is a period drama based on the time and space inhabited during the Mughal Kingdom in the country. However, the film is more of a family drama based on the interpersonal relationships of the characters. Drawing clear lines between the ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ and Takht, Johar said that the former was his excitement project whereas the latter reserved a special place in his heart and was his passion project.