Karan Johar quits Twitter to focus on ‘positive energies only’

Karan Johar, who is extremely active on social media, has decided to quit Twitter. The filmmaker-producer took to Twitter to announce the news. He posted a cryptic note on the platform, that can be read, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter! (sic).”

During the current season of Koffee With Karan, he had spoken at length about how it is not easy to deal with social media hate and how he has faced trolling for years. The filmmaker also highlighted that he faced anxiety issues a few years ago and had to be on medication.

Hours after the announcement, his Twitter account was deactivated and the page displayed the message: ‘This account doesn’t exist’. The filmmaker, known for helming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, had 17.2 million followers on Twitter. He continues to be active on Facebook and Instagram.

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar revealed that he was upset that some people within the industry wanted Brahmastra to fail.

“While I have no problems with everyone’s opinions, I sometimes feel sad, because within the industry we have some people, who are working for the industry and are with the industry for years. You can be critical but being negative is not nice. Sometimes, some people push that from being critical to being negative. Sometimes I feel we are all part of the same industry, so don’t you want this film to work… People within the industry, who call themselves members of the media also, celebrate the ruination of a film. I feel that is never a good thing,” the director said without taking any names.

Soon after Karan posted that he has decided to quit Twitter, people started reacting. One of his fans wrote, “Please stay, Karan.” Another mentioned, “Focus on your mental health, and Brahmastra Part 2. Sending positivity.” Yet another person commented, “Positive energy and peace is far more important than any SM platform. Cheers KJ have a good one.” On the work front, Karan Johar recently concluded the seventh season of Koffee with Karan. He is currently working on his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.