Karan Johar becomes first Indian filmmaker to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Producer-Director Karan Johar has recently unveiled his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. The wax figure has been designed as Karan Johar clicking a selfie. The photographs of the statue have been shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The filmmaker and his mother Hiroo Johar posed along with the statue. Johar shared the pictures of himself as he got ready to attend the unveiling ceremony, but he has not shared the pictures of the statue yet. At a later stage, the official Twitter handle of his production house, namely, Dharma Productions, shared photographs of the filmmaker along with the statue. According to Dharma Productions, Karan Johar is the first Indian filmmaker to make his mark at Madame Tussauds.

According to the Indian Express report, Karan Johar had shared the news of his wax statue being unveiled on April 4, a couple of days ago. He was featured in a video on the official Instagram account of Madame Tussauds’ Singapore. While announcing his unveiling ceremony of wax statue at Madame Tussauds, he tweeted with a photograph of himself showing his hand imprint, which was done before the statue development. In addition to this, Johar has also inaugurated a new area in the museum which is only dedicated to Indian cinema.

Karan Johar’s statue features along with the statues of Mahesh Babu, Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt,Tom Cruise,Jackie Chan and many other personalities. He announced his debut at Madame Tussauds Singapore a year ago by sharing a tweet where he wrote that he is honoured to be the first filmmaker from the country at the prestigious Madame Tussauds.

Karan Johar has recently co-produced the major motion picture and multi-starrer ‘Kalank’. He co-produced along with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pictures and Fox Star Studios. The film stars Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt.