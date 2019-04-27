Karan Johar avoids Christmas clash with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra gets new release date

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have postponed the release of their epic fantastical drama Brahmastra. On Saturday, the director took to Instagram to share that the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer will release in summer 2020. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in December 2019. In fact, recently there had been reports suggesting that the movie\u2019s release will clash with Salman Khan\u2019s cop drama Dabangg 3. However, the letter shared by Ayan has cleared the doubts on the subject. Sharing that he has been conceptualizing the idea of the film since 2011, Ayan wrote that he has been dreaming about making the movie since the time of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The filmmaker further shared that they are postponing the release since the visual effects team needs more time to work on the project, which has been planned as a trilogy. Taran Adarsh's Tweet: #Brahmastra to release in Summer 2020. Ayan Mukerji's statement: pic.twitter.com\/coHNCB6qmf \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019 READ:\u00a0Who knows what future holds: Chris Hemsworth on playing Thor again after Avengers Endgame \u201cBut in the past week, I have learned that all the teams working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right. With that in mind, we are moving from Christmas 2019 as our goal for the release of the movie,\u201d a section of the letter reads. \u201cOur release date is now slated for Summer 2020 but we will announce this officially once we are absolutely certain of the date,\u201d the statement further read. Also, the much-awaited movie Good News which will star Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles is all set to release this year on December 27, 2019. The movie which will also feature Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and lust stories star Kiara Advani in pivotal roles has been exclusively shot in Mumbai. About a few minutes back Karan Johar production house Dharma Productions recently released another poster from the movie to share the news about Good News going on the floor this New Year. The post read as bringing in the new year with Good News for you! Delivery date- December 27, 2019. Akshay Kumar's Tweet: #GoodNews for a good start to the new year! See you on 27th December!@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @raj_a_mehta @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com\/hxwxWzEnex \u2014 Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 27, 2019 The duo will be seen on the silver screens after a gap of 10 years. The last movie which the duo featured in was Kambakkht Ishq which did well at the box office. The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. and Diljit Dosanjh will sing a remake version of Sukhbir\u2019s Sauda Khara Khara. The other track of the movie will have a romantic number featuring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. As the title reads Good News, the movie is based upon pregnancy.