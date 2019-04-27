Karan Johar avoids Christmas clash with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra gets new release date

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2019 5:25:34 PM

On Saturday, Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram to share that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra will release in summer 2020.

ranbir kapoor movies, ranbir kapoor image,ranbir kapoor and alia bhatt, ranbir kapoor songs upcoming movies, ayan mukerji movies, ayan mukerji twitter, ayan mukerji best friend, ayan mukerji directed movies, ayan mukerji director, ayan mukerji ranbir kapoor, ayan mukerji ranbir kapoor movie, ayan mukerji ranbir kapoor next, ayan mukerji and ranbir kapoor friendship, ranbir kapoor ayan mukerji, ranbir kapoor ayan mukerji movie, ranbir kapoor ayan mukerji next, ranbir kapoor and ayan mukerji friendshipAyan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have postponed the release of their epic fantastical drama Brahmastra. On Saturday, the director took to Instagram to share that the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer will release in summer 2020. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in December 2019.

In fact, recently there had been reports suggesting that the movie’s release will clash with Salman Khan’s cop drama Dabangg 3. However, the letter shared by Ayan has cleared the doubts on the subject.

Sharing that he has been conceptualizing the idea of the film since 2011, Ayan wrote that he has been dreaming about making the movie since the time of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The filmmaker further shared that they are postponing the release since the visual effects team needs more time to work on the project, which has been planned as a trilogy.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

READ: Who knows what future holds: Chris Hemsworth on playing Thor again after Avengers Endgame

“But in the past week, I have learned that all the teams working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right. With that in mind, we are moving from Christmas 2019 as our goal for the release of the movie,” a section of the letter reads.

“Our release date is now slated for Summer 2020 but we will announce this officially once we are absolutely certain of the date,” the statement further read.

Also, the much-awaited movie Good News which will star Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles is all set to release this year on December 27, 2019. The movie which will also feature Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and lust stories star Kiara Advani in pivotal roles has been exclusively shot in Mumbai. About a few minutes back Karan Johar production house Dharma Productions recently released another poster from the movie to share the news about Good News going on the floor this New Year. The post read as bringing in the new year with Good News for you! Delivery date- December 27, 2019.

Akshay Kumar’s Tweet:

The duo will be seen on the silver screens after a gap of 10 years. The last movie which the duo featured in was Kambakkht Ishq which did well at the box office. The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. and Diljit Dosanjh will sing a remake version of Sukhbir’s Sauda Khara Khara. The other track of the movie will have a romantic number featuring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. As the title reads Good News, the movie is based upon pregnancy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Karan Johar avoids Christmas clash with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra gets new release date
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition