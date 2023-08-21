The success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which marked Karan Johar’s return to direction after a gap of seven years, has managed to change the game for the film industry. It comes at a time when streaming platforms and Southern films are doing extremely well.

In an exclusive conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, and Shubhra Gupta, Film Critic, The Indian Express, at the Express Adda on Monday, Karan Johar said, “We were having a bad year but Bollywood was never dead. I am obsessed with Southern cinema. Gadar has blown every record, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani did well. Everyone is making a cinema that appeals to them.”

On being asked if Bollywood is following some sort of formula, Karan Johar explained, “We appreciate a film like Mission Impossible that has been done so many times but we fail to recognize Hindi cinema when it is following some formula. I wanted to have a slow song in RRKPK in a chiffon saree in between the snow-clad mountains. Experimenting is still happening and OMG 2 is an example. In RRKPK, a man is performing Kathak and that’s breaking stereotypes and it’s not just OTT but also mainstream cinema that is evolving.”

He added, “Initially, everyone was of the opinion that OTT is a threat to cinema but if you would ask me – one is empowering the other. The viewing habits are changing but the audience wants to go back to the theatres. Bollywood is still a great business. We were always wonderful.”

Karan Johar is no stranger to online trolling. “I read every comment and it feels sad to see what people write. They don’t even know me personally,” he said.

He added, “I don’t know how to act like a filmmaker. I love the camera the spotlight. When I was doing Kofee With Karan, people told me that I should have a sense of secrecy around me. I am happy to go to every red carpet, every event, award show, and wedding,” while talking about his presence everywhere.’

Son of producer Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar started his career with his super-hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). In his career spanning two-and-a-half decades, he has directed several big-screen dramas including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), My Name Is Khan (2010), Student of the Year (2012), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).