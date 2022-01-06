Kapil Sharma Netflix Special: Drunk tweet to PM cost him Rs 9 lakh, star reveals in promo

Kapil also shared a glimpse of the stand-up in which he referred to his now-infamous tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is getting ready for his first stand-up special on Netflix, titled I’m Not Done Yet, after years of ruling the small screen with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Introducing himself in a video on his social media channels, Kapil said he had been working in the entertainment industry for over 25 years and on TV for 15 years. He said he had never seriously taken comedy, adding that it came naturally to him as Punjabis joked around all the time and never thought it was something that could earn him money.

Kapil went on to add every artiste had an inner voice that pushed them to do something else. Netflix said they were interested in listening to his story and the platform attracted him.

The TV star said this was his story being told his way and added that he would also be heard singing in the show, making sure to point out that the songs would be in English.

Let’s meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen ???? with my first stand up special “Kapil sharma: I m not done yet”! #kapilsharmaonnetflix @NetflixIndia @netflix @beingustudios @GoswamiAnukalp pic.twitter.com/e0EaUt5xnB — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2022

The video also shows Kapil the way audiences have seen and admired him for years — he is also seen joking around with the Netflix team and his make-up team.

At the end, Kapil said the audiences would see new things in the special, which will stream from January 28.

Kapil also shared a glimpse of the stand-up in which he referred to his now-infamous tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accepted that it was a drunk tweet and said he immediately left for the Maldives, where he stayed for 8-9 days.

Upon reaching Maldives, Kapil asked for a room with no Internet. When they asked if he had got married, he replied he had just tweeted. The stay cost Kapil Rs 9 lakhs which, he said, he didn’t spend on his education.

Don’t tell Netflix that I have leaked the footage ???? “kapil sharma: I am not done yet”! @NetflixIndia @beingu_studios #kapilsharmaonnetflix ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/WlcHru0rUP — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2022

Kapil also said he wanted to sue Twitter, adding that the microblogging site should have warned followers that it was a “drunk tweet”. He concluded by saying that while some tweets were his responsibility, others were the result of liquor brands.

In that 2016 tweet, Kapil complained that he was paying Rs 15 crore income tax for five years, yet had to pay Rs 5 lakh bribe to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to make his office, tagging Modi’s Twitter handle.