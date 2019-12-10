Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath welcome baby girl

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath became parents two days ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

TV host-comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath on Tuesday welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

The popular comic took to Twitter to share the update with his fans.

“Blessed to have a baby girl, need your blessings, love you all, Jai Mata Di,” Sharma tweeted.

As soon as Kapil tweeted, many celebrities congratulated him and wished the best for his baby girl. Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Congratulationssssssss!!!! God bless the baby girl with all the happiness.” Singer Guru Randhawa tweeted, “Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now ” Bhuvan Bam also sent his best wishes to the comedian.

Sharma and Chatrath became parents two days ahead of their first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2018.