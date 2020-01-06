Kapil Dev’s birthday: Ranveer Singh shares pictures of Haryana Hurricane’s shot from ’83’s set

Ranveer Singh watches as Kapil Dev plays his Natraj shot. (Ranveer Singh/ Instgram)

“Happy birthday, legend….you made us proud!” is how Ranveer Singh captioned his special greeting to wish cricket legend Kapil Dev on his 61st birthday.

Building up to the release of his much-awaited film ’83, actor Ranveer Singh, director Kabir Khan and producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri took to social media app Instagram to wish India’s cricket legend Kapil Dev.

Also Read | Golden Globe 2020: ‘Netflix, you win everything’, but..

All of them shared three pictures which showed the former India captain with Ranveer Singh, who will be seen playing Kapil Dev in the film based on team India’s journey to winning the title of 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh captioned it saying, “Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way… You made us proud. Now it’s our turn…”

Two months after Ranveer Singh shared a still from the film showing him playing Kapil Dev’s famous Natraj shot, one of the pictures posted by the actor on Monday showed him standing next to the cricketer while the latter was in his iconic stance.

Reacting to the post, one of the users commented, “Class, style, look, shot = perfection, happy birthday legend… You’re the best.”

In another picture that makes one believe that they have been friends for a lifetime, Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev can be seen having a conversation with their arms around each other.

A third photo shows the duo talking to director Kabir Khan.

The film is due to be released in April this year and will show India’s journey in the tournament to defeat then title-holders the West Indies.

Former India captain Kapil Dev, who turned 61 on Monday, played a vital role in 1983 to lead then-underdog India to victory, and his journey will be portrayed in the Ranveer Singh-starrer film.