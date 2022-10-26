Kantara Week 2 box office: Film earns Rs 26.50 crore in the Hindi market

Hombale Films ‘Kantara has been more successful by the day since the time it was released and that’s all we can talk about. While the film has topped almost all the charts with its Kannada and Hindi versions, its box office collections are better than ever. Kantara Hindi withstands the opposition posed by new releases and sees an upward trend on Diwali and earns a net total of Rs 26.50 crores in week 2. ‘Kantara’ opened with a huge collection of Rs 1.27 crores on the very first day in the Hindi market. Its second-day collection was Rs 2.75 crores and Rs 3.5 crores Net on the third day in the Hindi market. Moreover, after the weekend, despite the reduction in ticket rates, the film saw an outstanding jump of 40% to 50% in the collection on Monday as compared to Friday with Rs 1.75 crores Net in the Hindi market. With Rs 1.88 crores Net on Tuesday and Rs 1.95 crores Net on Wednesday and the film registered a steady growth with a collection of Rs 1.90 crores Net in the Hindi market on Thursday, which also jumped to Rs 2.05 crores Net in the Hindi Market on Friday. On Saturday its box office collection in the Hindi market reached Rs 2.55 crores Net and on Sunday and Monday, it earned Rs 2.65 crores and Rs 1.90 crores respectively.

Now according to this Tuesday’s records, it has garnered Rs 2.35 crores. Apart from this, ‘Kantara’ also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently. Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is a sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture, and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving from everywhere.