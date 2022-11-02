Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty’s film continues to grow, earns Rs 2.3 crore in Hindi market

Hombale Films ‘Kantara’ is rising ever since it has been released in the theaters. While the film has spread its charm in Kannada and Hindi versions, its box office collections are witnessing a constant rise every day. Kantara Hindi has constantly been showing a great jump in its box office collections with a total of Rs 47.55 crore net till November 1. ‘Kantara’ opened with a huge collection of Rs 1.27 crore on the very first day in the Hindi market on October 14, Friday. Its second-day collection on October 15, Saturday was Rs 2.75 crore and Rs 3.5 crore net on the third day October 16, Sunday in the Hindi market.

Moreover, on its first Monday, October 17, the film collected Rs 1.75 crore net in the Hindi market despite the reduction in ticket rates which was an outstanding jump of 40% to 50% in the collections as compared to its first day. With Rs 1.88 crore net on October 18, Tuesday, and Rs 1.95 crore net on October 19, Wednesday, the film registered a steady growth with a collection of Rs 1.90 crore net in the Hindi market on October 20, Thursday, which also jumped to Rs 2.05 crore net in the Hindi Market on October 21, Friday. On October 22, Saturday its box office collection in the Hindi market reached Rs 2.55 crore net and Rs 2.65 crore net on October 23, Sunday.

As the film entered its next week, on October 24, Monday the film collected Rs 1.90 crore net and on October 25, Tuesday it garnered Rs 2.35 crore which jumped on to Rs 2.60 crore net on October 26, Wednesday, and very well maintained its steady growth on October 27, Thursday with a collection of Rs 2.60 crore net, that went on to Rs 2.75 crore net on October 28, Friday, followed by a huge jump with Rs 4.1 crore net on October 29, Saturday, and then saw the time highest collection since its release with Rs 4.4 crore on October 30, Sunday in the Hindi market.

Ahead of this, the film collected Rs 2.3 crore net on October 31, Monday and maintained a steady growth on November 1, Tuesday with Rs 2.3 crore net in the Hindi market. Other than registering phenomenal growth at the box office, ‘Kantara’ also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.