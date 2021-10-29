Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 after cardiac arrest; Actors, politicians, netizens offers condolences

Kannada powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at 46 (Photo: Twitter)

Puneeth Rajkumar: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the Vikram hospital on Friday in Bengaluru, news agency PTI confirmed on Friday. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also confirmed that the actor had a cardiac arrest that led to his sudden demise. Rajkumar, 46, suffered a cardiac attack earlier today and was immediately admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit. The actor earlier in the morning after workout developed chest pain and visited his family doctor for an ECG. He was then rushed to the hospital following the ECG report. He got admitted to Vikram Hospital’s ICU in a serious condition around 11.30 am, a doctor at the hospital confirmed. The actor’s body is to be kept at Kanteerava stadium for fans, people to pay their tribute and homage.

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar wrote his last tweet this morning at 7.33 am. Check tweet here.

From Karnataka’s former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah to several actors/actresses from the Bollywood offered their condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar’s family.

1- Expressing the shock and heartbreak, Mammootty wrote: It’s a huge loss for the film fraternity, wrote Mammootty.

Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth’s family and loved ones. RIP #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/Rx8smL9NtW — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 29, 2021

2- This hurts so much, wrote popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran

This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumar ???? pic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 29, 2021

3- Will miss you brother, tweeted Sonu Sood for the departed soul

Heartbroken ????

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

4- Gone too soon wrote, Tovino Thomas on Twitter

Gone too soon brother ????

Rest in peace! #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/ZSwOoUcWYZ — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) October 29, 2021

5- It feels as though I have lost a younger brother, tweeted Mohanlal

The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss. pic.twitter.com/x8GDRNPx7d — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 29, 2021

6- Taking to Twitter, actor Prakash Raj expressed shock and wrote, “I am shattered. Heartbroken”.

Ahh Noooo .. Gone too soon my dear Appu. I’m shattered .. Heart broken .. not fair #BlackFriday #PuneethRajkumar — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 29, 2021

7- “GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul” wrote Ranganathan Madhavan

GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021

8- “A shocking loss which has brought the entire South Indian film industry to sadness”, wrote Siddarth Srinivas.

A shocking loss which has brought the entire South Indian film industry to sadness. #PuneethRajkumar was celebrated by hordes of fans of well wishers who always spoke highly of his calmness and helpful attitude. Gone too soon, RIP. pic.twitter.com/pMB4rPcnkx — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 29, 2021

9- Junior Bachchan pays condolences to family and friends.

Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar

My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021

10- Taran Adarsh, movie critic, too offered deep condolences.

Saddened… Heartbreaking… RIP #PuneethRajkumar ji… Deepest condolences to his family… Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/N7oCotkHw1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2021

Kannada film stars and Puneeth’s elder brother Shivarajkumar reached the hospital earlier in the day. Security was intensified at the hospital and near the actor’s home in the city’s Sadashivanagar. CM Basavaraj Bommai had also visited the hospital.

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar(in pic)was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am.Trying our best to treat him.His condition is serious.Can’t say anything as of now.His condition was bad when brought to hospital, treatment on in ICU: Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Gw4Xp5r5pV — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am, reported news agency ANI. Calling the condition serious, doctors said, “we are trying our best to treat him”. “Can’t say anything as of now as his condition was bad he was brought to hospital for treatment in ICU: Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru was quoted as saying to ANI.