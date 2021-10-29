  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 after cardiac arrest; Actors, politicians, netizens offers condolences

October 29, 2021 4:33 PM

Puneeth Rajkumar: The actor's body is to be kept at Kanteerava stadium for fans, people to pay their tribute and homage.

Puneeth Rajkumar twitterKannada powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at 46 (Photo: Twitter)

Puneeth Rajkumar: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the Vikram hospital on Friday in Bengaluru, news agency PTI confirmed on Friday. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also confirmed that the actor had a cardiac arrest that led to his sudden demise. Rajkumar, 46, suffered a cardiac attack earlier today and was immediately admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit. The actor earlier in the morning after workout developed chest pain and visited his family doctor for an ECG. He was then rushed to the hospital following the ECG report. He got admitted to Vikram Hospital’s ICU in a serious condition around 11.30 am, a doctor at the hospital confirmed. The actor’s body is to be kept at Kanteerava stadium for fans, people to pay their tribute and homage.

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar wrote his last tweet this morning at 7.33 am. Check tweet here.

From Karnataka’s former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah to several actors/actresses from the Bollywood offered their condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar’s family.

1- Expressing the shock and heartbreak, Mammootty wrote: It’s a huge loss for the film fraternity, wrote Mammootty.

 

2- This hurts so much, wrote popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran

3- Will miss you brother, tweeted Sonu Sood for the departed soul

4- Gone too soon wrote, Tovino Thomas on Twitter

5- It feels as though I have lost a younger brother, tweeted Mohanlal

6- Taking to Twitter, actor Prakash Raj expressed shock and wrote, “I am shattered. Heartbroken”.

7- “GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul” wrote Ranganathan Madhavan

8- “A shocking loss which has brought the entire South Indian film industry to sadness”, wrote Siddarth Srinivas.

9- Junior Bachchan pays condolences to family and friends.

10- Taran Adarsh, movie critic, too offered deep condolences.

Kannada film stars and Puneeth’s elder brother Shivarajkumar reached the hospital earlier in the day. Security was intensified at the hospital and near the actor’s home in the city’s Sadashivanagar. CM Basavaraj Bommai had also visited the hospital.

Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am, reported news agency ANI. Calling the condition serious, doctors said, “we are trying our best to treat him”. “Can’t say anything as of now as his condition was bad he was brought to hospital for treatment in ICU: Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru was quoted as saying to ANI.

