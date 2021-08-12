Kangana wraps up Dhaakad filming; actor to play Agent Agni in action thriller

Dhaakad is being pitched as a spy thriller and will also feature Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta

Actor Kangana Ranaut has wrapped shooting for her upcoming action thriller Dhaakad. The actor took to her official Instagram account on Thursday to share pictures and videos from her last day of shooting on the film’s set in Budapest.

Kangana can be seen in the video questioning the film’s director and producer whether they would miss her. Both had affirmative answers to the question and said they had made an entertaining film, which would hopefully please the viewers.

Another video shows the team cheering for Kangana as she bids goodbye to them. The actor shared in her Instagram stories a new still from the film.

Kangana had earlier shared a post of herself as Agent Agni, writing that the character would live on in her beyond the film, adding that she would rise despite her inner demons and herself.

Dhaakad is being pitched as a spy thriller and will also feature Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is scheduled for release on October 1.

In an earlier statement, Kangana said Dhaakad would become a turning point for Indian cinema as a whole and not just be a benchmark film in her career. She went on to add that the film had been mounted on a large scale, and was one of a kind for being a female-led action film.

The actor will next be seen in Thalaivi, a biopic for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. She has also signed up for Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. The outspoken actor will also portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a political drama on the Emergency.

Kangana has also signed up for her first show on an OTT platform. She will debut as host of the Hindi adaptation of the hugely popular American reality show Temptation Island.