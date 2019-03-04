Kangana targets Ranbir Kapoor, calls him an irresponsible citizen! Here’s why!

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 5:46 PM

As Kangana Ranaut celebrated the success of her latest film Manikarnika, she spoke at length about Bollywood celebs refraining from talking about politics. She called such behaviour irresponsible.

Kangana Ranaut calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘irresponsible citizen’, know why (IE)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently celebrated the success of her film Manikarnika at a Mumbai restaurant. Kangana spoke about various political issues amidst the success bash. One such topic was about actor Ranbir Kapoor, whose statement the actress termed ‘irresponsible’.

Ranbir, who was one of the most acclaimed actors in the political drama Rajneeti, refused to get involved in political matters during an interview that he gave last year. His reason for doing so was that ‘he has sufficient water and electricity in his house to get involved in political issues’.

Watch Video:

Also Read: Gully Boy box office collection Day 18: Ranveer, Alia starrer crosses Rs 130 crore mark!

Kangana cited the example of this interview and said that Ranbir Kapoor is behaving like an irresponsible citizen. Being a star, he should take charge of and educate the public about these matters. “Many stars, including Ranbir, have given the country a lot. However, they are irresponsible actors,” Kangana said.

Further reacting to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s statement that she is looking forward to Kangana’s biopic, the Manikarnika star said that Kareena is lovely and she is one of those graceful and dignified people she always admires. She is the epitome of the perfect woman. She often encourages her and sends her sweet messages.

Kangana arrived late at the success party and even apologized for the same. The actress, however, was fashionably late and surprised everyone with her Rani Laxmibai look throughout the success bash. She also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event. The actress claimed that the country cannot find a better leader than PM Modi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kangana targets Ranbir Kapoor, calls him an irresponsible citizen! Here’s why!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition