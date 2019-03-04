Kangana targets Ranbir Kapoor, calls him an irresponsible citizen! Here’s why!

Kangana Ranaut calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘irresponsible citizen’, know why (IE)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently celebrated the success of her film Manikarnika at a Mumbai restaurant. Kangana spoke about various political issues amidst the success bash. One such topic was about actor Ranbir Kapoor, whose statement the actress termed ‘irresponsible’.

Ranbir, who was one of the most acclaimed actors in the political drama Rajneeti, refused to get involved in political matters during an interview that he gave last year. His reason for doing so was that ‘he has sufficient water and electricity in his house to get involved in political issues’.

Kangana cited the example of this interview and said that Ranbir Kapoor is behaving like an irresponsible citizen. Being a star, he should take charge of and educate the public about these matters. “Many stars, including Ranbir, have given the country a lot. However, they are irresponsible actors,” Kangana said.

Further reacting to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s statement that she is looking forward to Kangana’s biopic, the Manikarnika star said that Kareena is lovely and she is one of those graceful and dignified people she always admires. She is the epitome of the perfect woman. She often encourages her and sends her sweet messages.

Kangana arrived late at the success party and even apologized for the same. The actress, however, was fashionably late and surprised everyone with her Rani Laxmibai look throughout the success bash. She also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event. The actress claimed that the country cannot find a better leader than PM Modi.