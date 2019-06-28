Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film in another trouble, CBFC demands change in title

Mental Hai Kya Posters

Kangana Ranaut and Raj Kumar Rao’s upcoming movie ‘Mental Hai Kya’ might see some changes in its title as Kangana Ranaut met the Censor Board over the issue. She confirmed that after the intervention from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the movie title being harsh it will be changed.

Kangana told ANI that, there will be minute changes in the film’s title as they (CBFC) find it too harsh. “So, It is not a big deal for us to do that and the better part is that the film has no cuts and it thrilled them,” the Queen actor said. Kangana’s movie will hit the theatres on July 26.

The movie landed up in unnecessary controversies since the very first day it was announced and adding to that the decision of the Central Board of Film Certification gave to change the movie’s name for being harsh. The makers have agreed to the jury’s demand and will soon release a new name for the movie through an official announcement. The film received its U/A certificate, there were very little changes and it ordered no cut in scenes.

The movie has been news since its announcement. At first, the date of its release clashed with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 on July 26. Also, there were talks about Kangana Ranaut’s dominating influence in the creative decision-making of the project. However, the director Prakash Kovelamudi totally denied any such incident and termed the rumour as baseless. The movie was shot in London and Mumbai and that’s all! Anything else should not be considered valid.

Also, the poster of the movie was criticized by mental health experts for being atrocious and insensitive towards the people who are actually mentally impaired or are suffering from mental issues. The Indian Psychiatric Society in a complaint filed to the chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi, sought an explanation and a justification of the film’s poster and its choice to represent mental health.

Though the maker later issued a clarification saying that they did not discriminate against anyone suffering from a mental disorder and rather have encouraged them to embrace such individuals as a part of our society and respect their individuality.

The film is directed by a Telugu director and also features stars like Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill and Hrishita Bhatt in key roles. The story has been written by Director’s wife Kanika Dhillon and is being produced by Ekta Kapoor.