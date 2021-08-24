Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivii’ to hit screens on Sep 10; check the brand new movie poster here!

In the movie Thalaiva, the actress will be seen in various avatars as the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa (Photo: Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut)

Thalaivii: The most awaited film–Kangana Ranaut-starrer Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivii is all set to release finally. The release date of the movie was delayed due to covid’s second wave. The makers of the movie shared a brand new poster on Monday while also announcing the release date of the film ‘Thalaivii’ which will hit theatres on September 10 this year.

Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut also shared the news with fans on her social media. Sharing the new poster of the film on photo sharing app Instagram, Kangana wrote that the story of this iconic personality should only be witnessed on the big screen.

The actress recently shared the pictures celebrating Raksha Bandhan while shooting for her upcoming film Tejas. She posted a picture three days ago wearing the air force uniform for the first day of her shoot.

In the movie Thalaiva, the actor will be seen in various avatars as the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa. The movie also stars actor Arvind Swami who will be seen as the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu CM MG Ramachandran (MGR). Actors such as Bhagyashree, Nassar and Madhu among others will also be seen in prominent roles .

About J. Jayalalithaa

Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of Jayalalithaa who was a politician and actress who six times became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Jayalalithaa made her mark in politics and prior to her political stint, she was a well known actress who catapulted into politics after winning elections, as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. She remained in power as CM for more than fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. She had also appeared in 140 films–Tamil, Telugu and Kannada between 1961 and 1980.