Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli asks Anurag Kashyap to back off as war of words over Tapsee Pannu turns ugly

‘Judgemental Hai Kya’ is scheduled to release on July 26th

Kangana Ranaut’s movie ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’ which is scheduled to release on July 26th alongside Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30’, has landed into another mudslinging controversy on Twitter. The movie that was in headlines for CBFC’s objection on the title for being too harsh and the need to change it. Complying to which the makers had to change the title from ‘Mental Hai Kya’ to ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’.

Recently, producer of the movie Ekta Kapoor shared the first trailer of the movie ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’ on Twitter, thanking the whole team. In reaction to which the actress Tapsee Pannu, who featured in movies like Manmarziyan and Pink, wrote on her Twitter handle that the trailer looks cool and she always had very high expectation from ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’ and it seems worth watching. She used numerous clapping-hand emojis to appreciate the movie.

This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it ! ???????????????? #JudgementallHaiKya https://t.co/rpZcn7LHmC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 3, 2019

Despite Tapsee’s appreciations for Kangana’s upcoming film, Rangoli Chandel, manager and sister of Kangana, didn’t spare a chance to take a dig at the actress and in reaction to Tapsee’s tweet she wrote that few people in the industry run their business by copying Kangana and notably they still don’t acknowledge her by mentioning her name in the tweet appreciating the trailer of her movie. She further bashed Tapsee and wrote, “Tapsee once said that Kangana needs a double filter and instead she should stop being a cheap copy herself.”

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy ?? https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

After all this Twitter quarrel, Anurag Kashyap, the Gangs of Wasseypur Saga director, in reaction to Rangoli’s fiery tweet wrote that this has gone too far and that this is really really desperate to react in such a manner. He further added that he is speechless about Rangoli’s tweet and he couldn’t understand the motive behind such a tweet. Anurag Kashyap also said that praising the trailer means praising all the aspects related to it and that includes Kangana as well.

Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana https://t.co/tkG5KwyFHi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 3, 2019

Rangoli kept on going and even asked Aurag Kashyap to “back off” and tweeted: “so now I am here showing everyone mirror…. I know you are working with her but please don’t get desperate without understanding the real issue … back off @anuragkashyap72.”

(Contd)….so now I am here showing everyone mirror…. I know you are working with her but please don’t get desperate without understanding the real issue … back off @anuragkashyap72 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

The mudslinging controversy on Twitter came to an end, as of now, as Rangoli Chandel in reaction to Anurag Kashyap wrote strings of tweet mentioning the same facts about Tapsee Pannu.