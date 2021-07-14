Kangana Ranaut’s production house ropes in Nawazuddin Siddiqui for her upcoming film; calls him ‘best actor of our generation’

Kangana Ranut and Nawazuddin Siddiqui collaborates for the first time

Kangana Ranaut’s production house is collaborating with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for its upcoming film. The movie titled ‘Tiku weds Sheru’ will go on floors shortly. This will be the first film where Kangana and Nawaz will be collaborating.

The announcement was made by Kangana’a production house Manikarnika Films on the official Instagram handle. Calling Nawazuddin the best actor of the generation, Kangana said that their ‘privileged’ to have found their ‘lion’ in Nawaz. Kangana also welcomed Nawaz to the team. It is not certain if Kangana who has her plate full with movies like Dhaakad, Thalaivi, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ will also star in the film.

Manikarnika Films, Kangana’s production house in the name of her 2019 movie and first directorial was launched in 2020. Sister Rangoli later shared on Twitter that the production house will work with various directors and producers and their brother Akshit will take care of legal and finance departments.

Kangana is currently filming her action film Dhakkad with Arjun Rampal. She will be seen as ‘Agent Agni’ and the first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. She will be also seen in Ronnie Screwvala’s Tejas and emergency. Her upcoming ‘Thalaivi’ a Jayalalitha biopic is due for release and the actress recently clarified that the film will release on the big screen and movie buffs should not believe rumors about its OTT release.

As for Nawazuddin, the actor will be seen in Sangeen, Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Heropanti 2. In a recent interview, Nawazuddin praised Kangana and called her a very good actress. When asked about working with the actress, Nawaz replied that they are in talks and he will make an official announcement when it happens.

Meanwhile, sources say the Irrfan Khan was supposed to be a part of the film but due to his demise Nawaz has been roped in.