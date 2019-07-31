Kangana Ranaut’s film Judgemental Hai Kya hit by another controversy!

The similarity between the accused poster of Judgemental Hai Kya and the artist work is very evident.

Judgemental Hai Kya: The latest psycho-thriller and dark comedy of Bollywood has been mired by controversies and troubles. Featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, the movie Judgemental Hai Kya has been involved in controversies since the first poster of the movie was released. In a new row, the movie has been accused of plagiarism. European artist Flora Borsi has alleged that the makers of Judgemental Hai Kya have plagiarised her work in one of the posters of the film. This is the second instance this month in which the movie landed into controversy, earlier this month the actress Kangana Ranaut got involved in a not so subtle exchange of words with a journalist during the trailer launch of the film. The movie was also in the news after CBFC asked its makers to change the title and do a soft touchup of a few scenes.

Flora Borsi, The European artist posted on Facebook, to tell the production house about the use of her work without any prior consent from her. The artist in the caption of the post wrote, “It is the poster of a famous Bollywood movie called Judgemental Hai Kya. The makers did not even seek any permission nor reached me out for any kind of concent. Plagiarising freelance artists work is a shame for such big companies.”

One poster of Judgemental Hai Kya and the artist work might have a similar look. Her unique style is visible in the work of the visual artist, in which she combines animal and human forms. In a series, which she has named ‘Animeyed’, she has matched the model’s hairstyle, makeup, and even eye colour to the characteristics of the animal portrayed. Animals like cat, dove, blowfish, goldfish, snake and hare are featured in the series.

Notably, the movie has collected Rs 22.90 crore nett after Tuesday Box Office business. Also, it received good remarks from the Box office experts.

Critics have termed this as a shameful act and have blamed the makers for stealing creativity. Many people came out in support of the Hungarian artist. Though the makers have not uttered a single word in response to the allegations as of now.