Kangana Ranaut wins National Film Award for Best Actress for ‘Manikarnika’, ‘Panga’

National Film Award: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been felicitated with the National Film Award for Best Actress. She has received the award for her performances in the 2019 film “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” and the 2020 film “Panga”. The 67th National Film Awards were announced to present honours for films released in 2019, and they were organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The awards were supposed to be announced last year in May, but had been postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana played the role of Jhansi’s Rani Lakshmi Bai. The period drama film was co-directed by Kangana along with Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. Having been released across 50 countries on 3,700 screens in January 2019, the film was largely praised by film critics, and it has a rating of 6.4 on IMDB.

Panga, on the other hand, was released in January last year, and focused on the life of a former female Kabaddi champion from a middle class Indian household, who chooses to return to the sport after having to quit it at the time of the birth of her now 7-year-old son. It showcases the emotional turmoil that the woman faces, along with age stereotypes, and complexities of the new generation.

Notably, the awards have been announced a day before Kangana’s 34th birthday. Kangana, who has been active in the film industry since 2006, has received India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri award. During her career, she has been praised for her performance in numerous films like the 2014 movie Queen, for which she also received the National Film Award for Best Actress.