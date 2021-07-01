Kangana Ranaut vs Taapsee Pannu, again! ‘Don’t mind B grade actors using my style,’ says Thalaivi star on Insta

I don’t mind B grade actors using my style, my name, or general career strategies to promote themselves or their careers: Kangana Ranaut (Photo source: IE)

Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu: The never-ending tussle between actor Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu keeps trending on social media every now and then. Kangana Ranaut has many times referred to the actress (Taapsee Pannu) as ‘Sasti copy’ and B grade actor in the past. The actor once again responded to Taapsee Pannu’s statement where the actor said that Kangana is too irrelevant for me in my life. I don’t have any feelings for her, good or bad, she said in the statement to HT.

Kangana immediately responded to Taapsee’s statement on her Instagram. In the series of stories, she wrote, “She used to call producers and beg for roles that I rejected. And look at her today. Earlier she would take pride in being referred to as a poor producer’s Kangana and now she is the one calling me irrelevant today. Humans and their nature, both are strange”. She further wished the actress good luck with the film and said, “Anyway, all the best with your film girl, and also, try promoting your films without using my name”.

Kangana shared another statement on Instagram and said, I don’t mind B grade actors using my style, my name, or general career strategies to promote themselves or their careers. Of course, they would use my name. Growing up in the industry, I was too inspired by actors who made it before me. But I never disrespected them and always showed immense respect for those who were an inspiration to me like Waheeda ji, Vyjanthimala ji, and Sridevi ji. But those who step on others only to rise ahead in life must also be reminded of their place.

The heated reactions came in the backdrop of Taapsee’s statement to Hindustan Times where the actor said that I don’t have any feelings for Kangana, whether good or bad. Hatred and love, both come from the heart and if you are indifferent towards that person (the one who doesn’t hold any value or relevance in your life), I think that’s the worst feeling a person could have for someone. So, it doesn’t really matter to me.