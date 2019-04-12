Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: War of words! Manikarnika actress calls her work in Gully Boy ‘mediocre’

Kangana Ranaut launches a fresh attack on Alia Bhatt

In the past few months, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has launched verbal attacks on quite a few of her peers. From Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan – the actor has spoken about varied issues involving her colleagues – from nepotism to celebrities not voicing their political opinions to even accusing them of ganging up against her and not supporting her work.

But in a fresh attack on Alia Bhatt, Kangana has called her work as Safeena in her last release, Gully Boy, “mediocre.” She’s also urged people to not “pamper mediocre work” among other things.

In an interaction with Bollywood Life, wherein she was asked about beating Alia in the portal’s Best Actress poll, Kangana said that she is embarrassed, as there was nothing to beat in the Gully Boy performance. Same snappy muh phat girl! Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, good acting, and woman empowerment spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids to love too far. Pampering of mediocre work should be stopped or else bar will never be raised.

This isn’t the first time Kangana has attacked Alia. Just a few days back, when the debate of whether or not should celebrities voice their political opinion was rife, Kangana had called out the actor for not speaking up. She had also accused of Alia and other celebrities for not supporting her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

In fact, during a media interaction, Kangana said that she’d reached out to Alia asking her as to what made her think Manikarnika is her personal controversy. Kangana went on to say that she suggested Alia grow “some spine” and “support an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism”. She’d gone ahead to say, “If she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful… ”

On the work front now, Kangana will next star in Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao, while Alia is gearing up for the release of her next film, Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt. Besides this, while Kangana has Panga and Thalaivi, AL Vijay’s J Jayalalithaa biopic, Alia will star in Brahmastra, RRR, Inshallah, and Takht.