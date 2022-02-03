Kangana Ranaut to make OTT debut in Ekta Kapoor’s new web series; check details

Ekta Kapoor took it up on social media on Wednesday where she announced her new web show.

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut will be taking charge of Ekta Kapoor’s new dating reality show that’s based on the format of the international show ‘Temptation Island’. Indian Express reported. Ekta Kapoor took it up on social media on Wednesday where she announced her new web show. The post hints at launching a new reality show which won’t be a dancing or singing show. She assured that the show would have drama and also made speculation around the anchor, where she said that it will be a debut and the whole world was waiting for it. The actor had confirmed the news on her Instagram but later deleted the post.

According to sources, the makers would be doing a grand launch of the show on February 3, where Kangana could be seen making her digital debut in an interesting avatar. The show format will have youngsters locked in a secluded island who would be given several tasks. Apart from being the host, Kangana could also be seen acting as a judge giving them the task and will be the only connection for the participants. The show will be aired on MX Player and ALTBalaji.

Ekta hinted in her video where she said that the show would have a bit of policing and it was time to do something new in the digital space. She further went on to say that the non-fiction show would create a lot of ripples. Her caption on the post further noted a disclaimer where she wrote that she was now way concerned, liable or responsible in any manner for the content produced or made available on ALTBalaji / MX Player. The caption further noted that she doesn’t endorse any of the things/claims made in the story/web series that was produced by them.

Kangana Ranaut on the other hand resumed work on her maiden project as a producer for Tiku Weds Sheru last month. The actor took it on her Instagram stories to share a series of BTS pictures of the set.