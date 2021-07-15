Kangana Ranaut to make jump to OTT, to host Indian adaptation of Temptation Island

The reality show will involve both couples and singles with their bonds being tested during the course of the series. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Kangana Ranaut will make her debut on the OTT space with the Hindi adaptation of Temptation Island, an American reality show. The controversial actor will host the show, shooting for which will begin shortly. The reality show will involve both couples and singles with their bonds being tested during the course of the series. Temptation Island, itself based on a Dutch reality show, involves several couples living with a group of singles of the opposite sex in a test of their relationship.

Kangana is not the first Bollywood star to have made the jump to hosting TV shows, and follows the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and several others who have all hosted shows of various formats. Salman Khan has been the host of popular reality show Bigg Boss for several seasons, while Amitabh has become synonymous with Kaun Banega Crorepati. Shah Rukh also dabbled with hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for a season before jumping ship to host Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain? Both Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra have hosted seasons of the popular Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Kangana is also looking ahead to the release of Thalaivi, a biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film was scheduled for release earlier this year, but was postponed following the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19. The makers are yet to make any announcement on the new release date. The actor also has Dhaakad, Emergency, and Tejas to film. While Emergency is Kangana’s home production where she will portray the character of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Tejas will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Kangana also recently got Nawazuddin Siddiqui on board for, Tiku Weds Sheru, another of her upcoming projects, which was earlier supposed to star Irrfan Khan.