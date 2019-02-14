Kangana Ranaut to direct her own biopic after Manikarnika

Kangana made her debut with 2006 Bollywood film Gangster, which earned her many Best Debutant awards that year.

Basking in the success of her period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, actor and director Kangana Ranaut has her eyes set on a new project – directing her own biopic.

The actor-director confirmed the news in her own words, saying that the story of her life is the subject of her next directorial venture.

Adding that it is “not a propaganda film” with one dimensional characters, the 31-year-old says that her film is a sincere, heartfelt account of her journey so far with a good mix of lighter moments thrown in.

“I am emboldened by the love of the people around me, who have never judged me but accepted me for who I am,” she says.

Her biopic will be penned by Baahubali fame KV Vijayendra who also wrote for her latest – Manikarnika.

Kangana said further that about 12 weeks ago, KV Vijayendra urged her to let him pen a film based on her life.

Admitting that she was nervous and wary in the beginning, she says that given Vijayendra’s “stature and the fact that I trust him implicitly, I gave Vijayendra sir the go-ahead to the project.”

Kangana made her debut with 2006 Bollywood film Gangster, which earned her many Best Debutant awards that year. The actress went on to do remarkable films such as Life in a… Metro, Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel and Queen and has won three National Awards too.

Kangana has been embroiled in many controversies over the past several years. Kangana battled with actor Hrithik Roshan over their alleged relationship with both parties slinging mud at each other through their lawyers. She famously appeared on Koffee With Karan show where she started the Nepotism debate in Bollywood, which, to this date continues.

The award-winning actress said that she cannot show her journey without people and that she cannot walk alone. However, she has assured that she will not take any names.

The idea, she affirms, is to show herself and her life with its highs as well as lows. “It is the story of an achiever, a girl from the mountains who came into Bollywood without any connections in the industry or even a godfather, and went on to carve a niche for herself against all odds,” she says.

Despite her film Manikarnika courting many controversies, the Rani Lakshmibai biopic did well at the box office. Her next release is Ekta Kapoor’s Mental Hai Kya and Fox Star Studio’s Panga.