Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, says the movie will burn Rs 200 crore to ashes

Kangana had also commented on the upcoming film earlier, when a little girl’s video had gone viral showing her re-enacting Alia Bhatt’s look in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kangana Ranaut vs Gangubai Kathiawadi: Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again taken a jibe at Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. In an indirect attack, Ranaut said that till the time Bollywood is controlled by “movie mafia”, the film industry is going to be doomed. The statement was made by the Queen actor on Instagram on Sunday, and though she did not name Alia in her statements, she used terms like “Papa ki pari” and “Romcom Bimbo” to refer to an actor who “likes to keep a British passport”. She further said that the film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was going to flop at the box office due to its casting, which was its biggest drawback according to her.

Also read | Who was real Gangubai Kathiawadi? Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus is facing legal troubles – details here

In her statement, Kangana said that on the upcoming Friday, i.e. February 25 (when Alia Bhatt’s film is slated for release), Rs 200 crore would be “burnt to ashes”, implying that the movie would fail to get decent collections at the box office. While terming her father as a “movie mafia daddy”, she said that the film would go to loss just because the father wants to prove that the “Romcom Bimbo” can act. What makes this indirect jab easier to understand is the fact that earlier, Alia Bhatt had said that she could not cast a vote in India as she was a holder of the British Passport.

Ranaut also said that these people (presumably the “movie mafia”) are not going to mend their ways, which was why it was no wonder that the screens were going to films from South Indian industry or from Hollywood, adding that till the time movie mafia has power, “Bollywood is destined to doom”.

Intensifying her scathing attack, Kangana said that the “Bollywood mafia daddy” ruined the work culture of the Hindi film industry, while emotionally manipulating big directors and forcing “his products of mediocrity” on the cinematic excellence of such directors. She further said that soon after this release (seemingly Gangubai Kathiawadi), another example of this would be seen, adding that people needed to stop entertaining the father (Mahesh Bhatt).

Kangana had also commented on the upcoming film earlier, when a little girl’s video had gone viral showing her re-enacting Alia Bhatt’s look in Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the social media platform Instagram, Kangana had then wondered if a child should imitate a sex worker having a beedi in her mouth, while saying obscene and crude lines. She had later clarified that she was talking about the exploitation of young children, without any intention of harming anyone’s business.